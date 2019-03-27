James Corden: Jussie Smollett ‘is Now Qualified to Be the President of the United States’ — WATCH

James Corden riffed on the Jussie Smollett case last night.

Said Corden in his opening monologue: “Prosecutors in Chicago dropped all 16 felony charges against the actor Jussie Smollett for filing a false police report about being attacked. Smollett isn’t being charged with a crime, but he hasn’t been officially ‘exonerated.’ So if nothing else, he is now qualified to be the president of the United States.”

Corden added: “No word yet on whether Smollett will be invited to return to his role on Empire. But it is very impressive that one person might be too much drama for the show Empire.”