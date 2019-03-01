Jonas Brothers, Solange, Edie Windsor, Stevie Nicks, Chicago, George Pell, Jason Collins: HOT LINKS

A WILD AND PRECIOUS LIFE. Edie Windsor memoir coming in October: ‘Windsor’s “A Wild and Precious Life” will draw upon her uncompleted manuscript and other personal papers, St. Martin’s Press announced Thursday. The book was finished by Joshua Lyon, with cooperation from her spouse, Judith Kasen-Windsor. ‘

HIGH TIME. Martha Stewart is getting into the marijuana business.

CHICAGO. Maria Hadden is the first openly gay black woman to be elected Alderman: “Hadden overwhelmed Joe Moore, a 28-year incumbent, with 64 percent of the vote. She became the first openly queer black woman elected to the City Council, and one of the first black aldermen ever to come from the North Side. Hadden’s victory was widely seen as one of the biggest upsets in Tuesday’s elections. But it actually reflects broader local and national political trends in the battle over the future of the Democratic Party.”

$1 MILLION REWARD. To find the son of Osama Bin Laden. Never before seen footage released by CIA:

CHURCH SEX ABUSE. Cardinal George Pell appeals conviction over “fundamental irregularity” that prevented him from entering “not guilty” plea: “The verdicts are unreasonable and cannot be supported, having regard to the evidence, because on the whole of the evidence, including unchallenged exculpatory evidence from more than 20 crown witnesses, it was not open to the jury to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt on the word of the complainant alone.”

HUH? Joe Biden calls Mike Pence a “decent guy.”

UTAH. Governor Gary Herbert calls some kinds of gay conversion therapy “barbaric.” “How we define conversion probably is the key issue there, but some of the things being done, particularly to young people, seems to be barbaric and ought to be eliminated. So, I have no problem . . .with some of the conversion methods being banned.”

MODEL MENDES. Shawn Mendes is not only Calvin Klein’s new underwear model, he’s also the new face of Emporio Armani.

CLARENCE THOMAS SPEAKS. To at least two Republican senators in bid to get Trump judicial nominee confirmed: “Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is working behind the scenes to boost the prospects of Neomi Rao, one of his former law clerks, to serve on a powerful federal appeals court in Washington — speaking privately with at least two Republican senators as she faces a contentious confirmation fight.” Rao was grilled by Senator Cory Booker earlier this month about whether she believes gay relationships are immoral.

THANK U, NEXT. Rami Malek is moving from Freddie Mercury to the villain in the next Bond film.

LYFT DISCRIMINATION. Man says D.C. driver kicked him out after he mentioned his husband. “On Friday night/Saturday morning at 2:05 a.m. a Lyft driver said ‘please get out of my car’ after hearing ‘my husband,’” Arlington, Va., resident Tony Rivenbark told the Blade in an email. “He then reported my ride as a ‘no show,’ which created a $5 charge, despite the pickup occurring in front of my Dupont Circle job (Dupont Italian Kitchen) and with 4 witnesses.”

JASON COLLINS. Not sure why no other pro basketball players have come out: “I am a little surprised that … since I’ve retired, that I haven’t seen any other NBA players come out publicly. I do know that they exist, that they are there. But some people just, for whatever reason, choose to live their life in private and that’s something that I understand.”

BUSINESS. Gap Inc. to spin off Old Navy into separate company: “Gap revealed Thursday afternoon the company would look to split up into two public companies by sometime in 2020. Old Navy will be spun off into its own public company. The remaining businesses named NewCo, which includes Gap, Intermix, Athleta, Banana Republic, will live as its own separate entity.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

STEVIE NICKS. Who knows if this is the year she’ll show up at Night of a Thousand Stevies? ‘I hear the “Night of a Thousand Stevies” ball is going on this year — in New Orleans and New York. I’ve threatened everybody that one day they won’t know it, but I’ll be there. I’ll be in such fantastic makeup that I’ll be able to float around. Nobody will know it’s me, until I walk on stage and start singing “Edge of 17.” Everybody will faint and they’ll have to call ambulances.’

WHEN I GET HOME. Solange releases new album: “The 19-track album features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, Gucci Mane, Playboi Carti, Dev Hynes, Panda Bear, Cassie, Pharrell, and Sampha among others. The album is the first new music we’ve heard from the artist since her 2016 release A Seat at the Table, so obviously, fans were very excited.”

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK. Jonas Brothers “Sucker”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Ellie Goulding “Flux”. “Flux is a song that I wrote entirely from the heart that seemed to capture how I felt about not ever being able to let go of a past love, even though it was over for a reason. I feel like I am in a constant state of change and upheaval and it makes me unable to root myself and get over things easily.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY II. Marina and the Diamonds “Superstar”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Nabil Taleb.