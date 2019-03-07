‘Queer Eye’ Culture Guru Karamo Brown Describes His Past Cocaine Addiction: WATCH

Queer Eye culture guru Karamo Brown sat down with People Now to talk about his past cocaine addiction and helping others get through their own addictions.

Said Brown: “Cocaine became my escape. I went to a place where I was using this drug and using it, like, early in the morning, in the evening.”

He described a “low point” for him: “There was a point where I had my ATM set for Fast Cash for the amount for an eighth of cocaine and I would give my card to the strangest dealer who I didn’t even know his last name so that he could go to the ATM for me and get cocaine. He could have robbed me blind.”

“I was in a car one New Year’s Eve with my mother…and I was doing cocaine while she was in the front seat,” he added. “The look on her face of hurt, of pain, I was like, ugh, I put my family through that.”

Brown continued: “I had to forgive myself, because going through that allows me to talk to people who have addictions and say, ‘I know what you’re going through.’ It allows me to talk to family members who are dealing with someone who has an addiction. I can say, ‘you can grow through this and heal from it.’’