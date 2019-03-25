Kellyanne Conway: ‘Adam Schiff Should Resign’ for ‘Peddling Lies’ About Trump — WATCH

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should resign for “peddling lies” about Trump in the wake of the release of a four-page summary of the Mueller report by Attorney General William Barr.

Said Conway to FOX & Friends: “Adam Schiff should resign. He has no right as somebody who has been peddling a lie day after day after day unchallenged. Unchallenged and not under oath. Somebody should have put him under oath and said you have evidence, where is it?”

Kellyanne Conway is on Fox & Friends calling for Adam Schiff to resign, if you're wondering how things are going on Trump's favorite show pic.twitter.com/gxo4btmXou March 25, 2019

Schiff responded last night to the release of Barr’s take on the Mueller report: “Mueller spent two years investigating obstruction of justice and found evidence that ‘does not exonerate’ Trump. Barr took two days to set aside that evidence. The entire report must be published and evidence provided to Congress so the American people can judge for themselves. Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to establish conspiracy, notwithstanding Russian offers to help Trump’s campaign, their acceptance, and a litany of concealed interactions with Russia. I trust Mueller’s prosecutorial judgement, but the country must see the evidence.”

Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to establish conspiracy, notwithstanding Russian offers to help Trump’s campaign, their acceptance, and a litany of concealed interactions with Russia.



I trust Mueller’s prosecutorial judgement, but the country must see the evidence. March 24, 2019

Schiff also appeared on Face The Nation earlier on Sunday: