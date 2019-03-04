‘Los Angeles Football Club’ (LAFC) Players Battle Homophobic Chants with Team Video: WATCH

U.S. pro soccer franchise Los Angeles Football Club has teamed up with The 3252 Independent Supporters Union and GLAAD to try and put an end to the chanting of a homophobic commonly yelled during goal kicks at stadiums around the world.

GLAAD announces: ‘Throughout 2019, LAFC and the 3252 will implement various strategies to ensure greater inclusion and safety, including an improved and heavier security presence. Staff members at the stadium will be trained and dedicated exclusively to dealing with this issue. These types of strategies ultimately serve the purpose of ensuring that all fans have a “safe, fun experience free of homophobia, transphobia, racism and sexism.”’

NBC Los Angeles reports: “Any fans identified as participating in offensive chanting or other prohibited acts will be removed from the stadium permanently. Season ticket holders will have their membership revoked, Burton said.”

GLAAD adds: ‘LAFC also created a video message to fans that will be played before and during matches at Banc of California Stadium. The video showcases the team’s head coach and several players speaking in different languages to offer a message that reads, in part, “Our club is for everyone. Stand with us, shoulder to shoulder, to create the best atmosphere in MLS. Stop the hateful chant during goal kicks. Racism, sexism, homophobia, and discrimination will not be tolerated in our stadium. Together, let’s win in the stands.”’