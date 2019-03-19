Anti-Gay Flyers Target Lesbian Chicago Mayoral Candidate Lori Lightfoot with Lies and Hate: WATCH

Lori Lightfoot would make history as Chicago’s first black female mayor and the city’s first openly gay mayor should she be elected in the April2 run-off election.

This week, anti-gay flyers targeted Lightfoot outside black churches in the city, the Sun-Times reports.

The flyers feature photos of Lightfoot and her wife Amy Eshelman with the words, “The Gay Equality Act!!! It’s Our Turn” with another line that reads “The Feminist and Gay Movement Have Come Full Circle.”

They also proclaim: “ALL CONTRACTS, JOBS AND EMPLOYMENT NEWLY ASSIGNED EXCLUSIVELY TO GAY PEOPLE!”

On the back of the flyers are lies including: “With our people in City Hall, I promise to enforce the Gay Equality Act: All churches will abide by the gay marriage laws. All public restrooms will be gender-free. All Public Schools will teach Gay History by mandate. School Restrooms must be DE-SEGREGATED.”

Another false claim: “We would like to thank Rickey Hendon (Willie Wilson’s chief of staff) for introducing the Gay Equality Act in Springfield.”

Lightfoot denounced the flyer:

CBS2’s report: