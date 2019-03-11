New App Helps Trump Supporters Find Restaurants Where It’s Safe to Wear MAGA Hats and Carry Guns: WATCH

FOX & Friends on Monday interviewed Scott Wallace, the creator of ‘63red Safe‘, a smartphone app that helps Trump-supporting conservatives find restaurants where they can wear their MAGA hats and carry their guns and not be harassed.

Said Wallace: “Users can review the local businesses and restaurants, it’s just four quick questions, yes-or-no questions. No. 1, does this location serve all customers regardless of political beliefs? Will they protect their customers if they’re under attack by others in the restaurant? There’s the concealed carry question, and does the location have a political presence in their social media?”

“We’re trying to get politics out of these businesses,” Wallace claimed. We want businesses to understand that there’s no money in politics and we’re working to call them out on it…There’s a general unease among conservatives and we want to make sure everyone’s safe out there.”

The Daily Beast reported on the app over the weekend: ‘Wallace, who compares the app to a political “fire inspector,” is confident that the app will grow more popular as 2020 approaches. That’s when, he claims, more Trump supporters will be targeted by what he calls “socialist goon squads,” and businesses will become more interested in protecting their customers over their politics. “I believe that, between now and 2020, we’re going to see the rise of the socialist goon squad,” Wallace said. “I think antifa was nothing compared between now and what’s coming in 2020. And I’m deeply concerned.”’