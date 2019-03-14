Massachusetts House Votes 147-8 to Ban Gay Conversion Therapy for Minors

The Massachusetts State House by ctj71081 (CC BY-SA 2.0)



The Massachusetts House voted 147-8 to approve a ban on gay conversion therapy for minors.

WBUR reports: “Seven of the House’s 32 Republicans — Reps. Donald Berthiaume, David DeCoste, Shawn Dooley, Peter Durant, Marc Lombardo, Joseph McKenna, and Michael Soter — opposed the bill in an initial vote. Later, the House reconsidered its vote and took a second recorded vote on the bill, which was again approved 147-8, but with independent Susannah Whipps of Athol voting for the bill after being recorded against it on the initial vote and Rep. Nicholas Boldyga (R-Southwick) voting against the bill after initially voting for it. Republican Rep. Randy Hunt voted present on both votes.”

The Senate must now vote on the bill and it must be signed by Governor Charlie Baker, who has said he is “inclined” to sign it. Every state in New England except Massachusetts and Maine ban the harmful practice.