Mueller Delivers Completed Report on Russia Probe to Justice Department

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has completed his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and it has been delivered to Attorney General William Barr. The report is said to be “comprehensive.”

The AP reports: “Mueller’s report, still confidential, sets the stage for big public fights to come. The next steps are up to Trump’s attorney general, to Congress and, in all likelihood, federal courts. It’s not clear how much of the report will become public or provided to Congress. Barr has said he will write his own report summarizing Mueller’s findings.”

Here's the letter from the US Attorney General William Barr confirming that the Mueller investigation has been concluded and the report has now been handed over pic.twitter.com/3g4bkA8lEG March 22, 2019

The NYT reports: “Mr. Barr told congressional leaders late Friday that he may brief them within days on the special counsel’s findings. ‘I may be in a position to advise you of the special counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend,’ he wrote in a letter to the leadership of the House and Senate Judiciary committees.It is up to Mr. Barr how much of the report to share with Congress and, by extension, the American public. The House voted unanimously in March on a nonbinding resolution to make public the report’s findings, an indication of the deep support within both parties to air whatever evidence prosecutors uncovered.”

The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report. March 22, 2019

Developing…