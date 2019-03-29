Oklahoma Democratic Party HQ Covered with Racist, Anti-Semitic, Anti-LGBTQ Graffiti: PHOTOS

Offices of the Oklahoma Democratic Party and the nearby Chickasaw Nation were hit on Thursday with disgusting pro-Trump, racist, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ graffiti.
Swastikas were sprayed and a manifesto pasted to the building’s entrance.
Tulsa World reports: “[Oklahoma City Police Capt. Bo]Oklahoma City Police Capt. BoMathews said the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime. He said security cameras at the Lincoln Boulevard building captured images of a person of interest. That person appears to be female, he said. Police released photos of the woman from the surveillance video and asked for the public’s help in identifying her. Anyone with information can submit it anonymously through Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or online at okccrimetips.com.”