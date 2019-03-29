Oklahoma Democratic Party HQ Covered with Racist, Anti-Semitic, Anti-LGBTQ Graffiti: PHOTOS

Offices of the Oklahoma Democratic Party and the nearby Chickasaw Nation were hit on Thursday with disgusting pro-Trump, racist, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ graffiti.

Swastikas were sprayed and a manifesto pasted to the building’s entrance.

Police investigate derogatory graffiti at Oklahoma Democratic Party headquarters that is derogatory to Democrats, Jews, blacks, gays and others in a hate crime overnight Thursday in OKC. pic.twitter.com/jULTm1PukH March 28, 2019

This happened at the OKLAHOMA Democratic headquarters 3700 n Classen! Hatred Racism ! Not surprised pic.twitter.com/o1fEDy2fnX — Jabee (@mynameisJabee) March 29, 2019

Vandalism at the Oklahoma Democratic Headquarters 😔 This is disgusting….have anything to say @realDonaldTrump?? I see your name on there pic.twitter.com/33e2gCPF1c March 28, 2019

Oklahoma Black Lives Matter director Rev. Sheri Dickerson works to remove racist and homophobic symbols and language spray-painted on the building that includes the offices of the Oklahoma Democratic Party. Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman pic.twitter.com/ueV5ixt9BY — Ben Felder (@benfelder_okc) March 28, 2019

On the same morning that someone wrote racist graffiti in front of the Oklahoma Democratic Party headquarters, vandals also defaced the @ChickasawNation building two miles east. https://t.co/heTYjoCkjX #Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/bwMOz6afGb — NonDoc (@nondocmedia) March 28, 2019

The Oklahoma Democratic Party is devastated by the recent hate crime attack at our Headquarters this morning. We appreciate the outpouring of support for this cowardly act as the community comes together to denounce hate and bigotry. #sayno2hate pic.twitter.com/U4tIIwyL2P — OK Democratic Party (@OkDemocrats) March 28, 2019

Tulsa World reports: “[Oklahoma City Police Capt. Bo]Oklahoma City Police Capt. BoMathews said the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime. He said security cameras at the Lincoln Boulevard building captured images of a person of interest. That person appears to be female, he said. Police released photos of the woman from the surveillance video and asked for the public’s help in identifying her. Anyone with information can submit it anonymously through Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or online at okccrimetips.com.”