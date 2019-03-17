‘Color Purple’ Actress Blasted for Facebook Post: ‘I Do Not Believe Homosexuality is Right’

Oluwaseyi Omooba / Twitter

Oluwaseyi Omooba, an actress recently cast as Celie in London’s West End production of The Color Purple, has come under scrutiny for a Facebook post written in 2014 in which she said homosexuality is not a choice and “not right.”

The Facebook post was surfaced by Hamilton actor Aaron Lee Lambert, who tweeted: “@Seyiomooba Do you still stand by this post? Or are you happy to remain a hypocrite?”

Added Lambert: “Seeing as you’ve now been announced to be playing an LGBTQ character, I think you owe your LGBTQ peers an explanation. Immediately.”

@Seyiomooba Do you still stand by this post? Or are you happy to remain a hypocrite? Seeing as you’ve now been announced to be playing an LGBTQ character, I think you owe your LGBTQ peers an explanation. Immediately. pic.twitter.com/GK2xbzZYgy March 15, 2019

Omooba is the daughter of anti-LGBTQ pastor Adegboyega Omooba who advocates for gay conversion therapy and was recently awarded an MBE.

iNews reports: ‘Pastor Omooba has been involved in a string of anti-LGBTQ+ campaigns over the course of his career, including a failed attempt to stop anti-discrimination legislation against gay people in 2006. The legislation tackled discrimination banning hotels from refusing bookings from same-sex couples. He also campaigned against same-sex marriage, saying equal unions “devalue the meaning of marriage itself.” The pastor’s organisation Christian Concern, have rallied against LGBTQ+ equality and identities since they were first formed in 2004.’