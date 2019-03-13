Paul Manafort Indicted by Manhattan D.A. on 16 Felony Counts Following Sentencing for Federal Crimes

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for conspiracy, to be added to a nearly four year sentence he was handed last week for bank and tax fraud.

The NYT reports: ‘Judge Amy Berman Jackson of Federal District Court in Washington sentenced Mr. Manafort, 69, on two conspiracy counts that encompassed a host of crimes, including money-laundering, obstruction of justice and failing to disclose lobbying work that earned him tens of millions of dollars over more than a decade.”

Said Manafort to the judge: “In my previous elocution, I told Judge Ellis that I was ashamed at my conduct that brought me into his court, and for that, I said I took responsibility. Apparently I was not as clear at saying what was in my heart so for you I say to you now that I am sorry for what I have done…Please let my wife and I be together. Please don’t take away any longer than the 47 months…She needs me and I need her. This case has taken everything from me. Please let my wife and I be together.”

Shortly after his sentencing, the Manhattan D.A. hit Manafort with a 16 count felony indictment, the NYT reports: “Paul J. Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, has been charged in New York with mortgage fraud and more than a dozen other state felonies, the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., said Wednesday, an effort to ensure he will still face prison time if Mr. Trump pardons him for his federal crimes.”