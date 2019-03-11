Pete Buttigieg Rips Mike Pence for Being ‘the Cheerleader of the Porn Star Presidency’ — WATCH

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper at a Town Hall meeting on Sunday night if he thought Vice President Mike Pence would be a better or worse president than President Donald Trump.

Buttigieg, of course, is very familiar with Pence as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, where the vice president used to be governor.

Replied Buttigieg: “I used to at least believe that he believed in our institutions… I disagreed with him ferociously on these things, but I thought at least he believes in our institutions and he’s not personally corrupt. But, then, how can he get onboard with this presidency?”

“His interpretation of scripture is pretty different than mine to begin with,” Buttigieg explained. “My understanding of scripture is that it is about protecting the stranger and the prisoner and the poor person and that idea of welcome. That’s what I get in the gospel when I’m at church, and his has a lot more to do with sexuality and a certain view of rectitude.”

“But even if you buy into that,” Buttigieg asked, “how can he allow himself to become the cheerleader of the porn star presidency? Is it that he stopped believing in Scripture when he started believing in Donald Trump?”