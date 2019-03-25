Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness Spills on His Naked FaceTime with Antoni and That Time a ‘Prince Albert Was Ripped Out’ on a First Date: WATCH

Jonathan Van Ness appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live! on Sunday night and spilled some behind-the-scenes Queer Eye tea.

First, Van Ness talked about seeing the other Fab Five team nude, and the time he had a naked FaceTime with Antoni Porowski.

But Van Ness saved his juiciest story for the after show.

Van Ness said that during a three-day casting session at a Glendale hotel that felt like “cheer tryouts from hell,” he ate “so many cookie pizzas at night” from the stress of “being around so many talented people who wanted the same thing.”

Said Cohen: “I’m gonna think – the idea of all these gay guys in a hotel together auditioning for Queer Eye, they had to all be banging at night.”

“I don’t know what you’re talking about I was a single father,” replied Van Ness, acting coy. “I don’t know I was very busy raising my cats and eating pizza.”

He continued: “There was maybe one boy. The [Fab Five] boys know. But they’ll never tell you, it’s very horrific….horrific in embarrassing terms.”

But finally, Van Ness decided to reveal what happened: “It culminated in the most embarrassing end to a first date ever. There was a Prince Albert that was ripped out … so I lovingly refer to the whole experience as ‘bloodgate.'”