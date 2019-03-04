Roger Stone May Have Just Violated His Gag Order

Roger Stone posted an image to Instagram stories suggesting asking followers to think about who might have framed him, possibly violating a gag order by Judge Amy Berman Jackson put in place just over a week ago which applies to “posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other form of social media.” Jackson’s gag order was put in place after Stone posted an image to social media of the Jackson’s head next to a set of crosshairs.

CNBC reports: ‘Stone’s new post is comprised of a rotating series of images that ask for money to support Stone’s defense to charges that he lied to Congress and tampered with a witness. One says, “I am committed to proving my innocence. But I need your help.” Another photo, which shows a young Stone standing behind Trump years ago, says, “I’ve always had Trump’s back. Will you have mine?” Two other images tout a “Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong” t-shirt and “Stone Cold Truth” sweatshirt. The post originally had an image showing Stone wearing eyeglasses under the words “Who Framed Roger Stone,” a reference to the movie “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”’

New in Instagramland: Roger Stone, using Insta stories (which disappear after 24 hrs), suggests he’s being framed. pic.twitter.com/GK0tUsH4jq March 3, 2019

Additionally, Jackson asked Stone’s lawyers to explain why she hadn’t heard about the imminent release of a book, the Washington Post reported on Friday: ‘In the new controversy, Jackson, in a brief order posted on the court’s electronic docket after office hours Friday, said she was allowing Stone’s defense team to file under seal a motion apparently to clarify the court’s gag order and an unspecified accompanying exhibit, and ordered a court clerk to make public Stone’s request. But Jackson also ordered Stone’s attorneys to explain by Monday why they waited until now in making that request to disclose the “imminent general rel[e]ase” of a book, which Jackson said “was known to the defendant.”’

Stone could be ordered to jail without bail until his trial if the gag order is determined to be violated.