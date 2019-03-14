Samantha Bee Smacks Down ‘White Supremacist’ Tucker Carlson and His ‘Revolting Trash Heap’ of a Show: WATCH

“To quote Tucker Carlson’s face….’huh?‘”

Samantha Bee led off her newest Full Frontal by listing “a few things any sensible human knows not to do.”

“Never lick a bus station door handle,” Bee continued. “Never start a conversation with a man about Infinite Jest. And never go on a radio show hosted by a guy named Bubba the Love Sponge. Apparently, Tucker Carlson is not a sensible human being.”

Bee then played the clip of Carlson defending child rape, calling it “vile and disgusting and presumably the audition tape that got him a job interview at Fox.”

She then played the clip of Carlson calling Iraqis “animals” and “primitive monkeys.”

And then mocked this statement from Carlson: “Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago. Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why.”

“You naughty little bad boy, advocating genocide,” Bee quipped. “Well, guess what f**ko? We have been watching your show and we found it’s a revolting trash heap of racist talking points. Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying Tucker Carlson is a white supremacist. Oh no, I’m sorry, yes I am.”

Bee then played a montage of clips of Carlson making white supremacist talking points.

She also revealed that an anagram of Carlson’s name is “Ol’ Cracker Nuts” and noted that David Duke has praised the FOX talking head along with the neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer.

Bee played a clip of Carlson claiming, “White supremacy is not ubiquitous in America. It’s not a crisis, it’s not even a meaningful category, it is incredibly rare. You could easily live your entire life in this country without meeting a single person who believes anything like that. Most of us have lived lives like that. I have.”

“You know who hasn’t lived a life like that?” asked Bee. “Anybody who has ever met you.”

Bee then mocked a clip of Carlson slamming the “Black Lives Matter” movement because white guys can’t catch a break and “everybody’s life matters.”

“Yeah, it’s so racist to say Black Lives Matter,” sneered Bee. “Just like it was so racist of Lincoln to free the slaves because he didn’t free a single white person!”