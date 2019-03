Donald Trump went to the South Pacific to meet with Kim Jong Un last week, and so it’s only fitting that Randy Rainbow went there too.

Riffing on the South Pacific Rodgers and Hammerstein classic “I’m in Love with a Wonderful Guy”, Rainbow rhapsodizes on Trump’s love affair with the “mad crazy tyrant.” And his lyrical genius is once again on display (Hello? Rhyming “appalled when” with “Baldwin”? Slayed.)