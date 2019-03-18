Supergirl SF, Dean Cain, Lindsey Graham, Nico Tortorella, L.A. Kings, James Gunn, Pete Buttigieg, Donna Brazile: HOT LINKS

PETE BUTTIGIEG. Mayor Pete finds a voice in crowded Democratic field: ‘The Navy veteran with a hard-to-pronounce name, from a city small enough to fit every resident in a college football stadium, seems to be winning the argument at the moment. Weeks after declaring his interest in challenging President Trump, he has become, if not exactly well-known, a subject of interest for many Democratic voters, buoyed by a breakout performance at a CNN town hall on March 10.’

DONNA BRAZILE. Former DNC Chair joins FOX News.

GET COOKING. Antoni Porowski tries to keep up with a professional chef.

SUPERCUT OF THE DAY. Lindsey Graham’s pro-Trump conversion.

EGG BOY. Dean Cain said he would have “knocked that kid cold.”

WISCONSIN. Swing voters are tiring of Donald Trump: “I think he’s a dirty crook that lies, cheats, and steals when he can,” said George Engelmann, a 49-year-old Obama/Trump voter. “There’s just a plethora of things that are still coming out.”

IDENTITY EUROPA. 7 U.S. servicemembers found to belong to white supremacist group.

WHINE OF THE DAY. Donald Trump Jr. attacks “big tech” for alleged censoring of conservatives. ‘There is no conservative principle that even remotely suggests we are obligated to adopt a laissez-faire attitude while the richest companies on earth abuse the power we give them to put a thumb on the scale for our political enemies.’

FACEBOOK. We’d like to run local news but there isn’t enough of it: “Facebook and rival Google have shouldered blame for creating local news deserts by upending the business models of small, local newspapers. Now, the tech giant wants to invest heavily to reverse that trend in order to provide users with the local news they crave.”

SECOND CHANCE. Disney re-hires James Gunn eight months after firing him over tweets.

KISS CAM. L.A. Kings featured 5 same-sex couples on Pride Night.

STRIP DOWN, UNDERWEAR UP. Nico Tortorella is thirsty again.

SUPERGIRL. Trans woman’s lawsuit forces change in San Francisco protest policy: ‘Shawn Sunshine Strickland, a homeless woman known as the “Supergirl of San Francisco” for her ubiquitous superhero attire, filed a federal lawsuit against the City and County of San Francisco in September 2018. The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, cites two specific incidents from 2017 in which sheriff’s deputies, who provide security at City Hall, forced Strickland off the steps, claiming she didn’t have a permit to protest. She sued over what her lawyer Donald Wagda called the city’s “unconstitutional policies.” The lawsuit is currently pending.

CROSSING GUARD OF THE DAY. This turkey.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Ryan Hernandez.