Trump: ‘Airplanes are Becoming Far Too Complex to Fly…I Don’t Want Albert Einstein to Be My Pilot’

Donald Trump rattled off a bonkers tweet Tuesday morning, likely prompted as he watched a news report during ‘executive time’ about the Boeing 737 Max crash in Ethiopia.

Tweeted Trump: “Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly. Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT. I see it all the time in many products. Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better. Split second decisions are……..needed, and the complexity creates danger. All of this for great cost yet very little gain. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane!

Multiple countries have grounded the Boeing 737 Max aircraft following the crash, which killed all 157 people on board.

Boeing released a statement saying it had full confidence in the aircraft and said it had no basis yet to issue new guidance.