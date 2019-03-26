Trump Blasts Media Again: ‘They Truly are the Enemy of the People’

Donald Trump lashed out at the media on Tuesday morning in his first major attack since his attorney general released a four-page summary of the Mueller report he falsely claimed “totally exonerated” him.

Tweeted Trump: “The Mainstream Media is under fire and being scorned all over the World as being corrupt and FAKE. For two years they pushed the Russian Collusion Delusion when they always knew there was No Collusion. They truly are the Enemy of the People and the Real Opposition Party!”

Meanwhile, Democrats have demanded the full Mueller report from Attorney General William Barr by April 2.