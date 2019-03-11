Trump Claims He Meant to Call Apple CEO ‘Tim Apple’ as ‘An Easy Way to Save Time & Words’

Apparently Trump is very embarrassed that the media called him out on his Tim Cook brain fart because he can’t stop lying about it.

Donald Trump attacked the “fake news” media on Monday for spreading another “bad Trump story”, tweeting that he meant to say “Tim Apple” when referring to Apple CEO Tim Cook at a meeting of tech leaders at the White House.

At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words. The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story! March 11, 2019

Here’s the moment, if you missed it:

Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” pic.twitter.com/gTHHtjWvc9 March 6, 2019

Interestingly, that’s not the story he told his donors on Friday night, according to Axios reporter Jonathan Swan.

Axios reported: ‘Republican donors in attendance called it one of Trump’s weirdest lies ever. On Friday night, under a tent erected over the pool at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, President Trump claimed the media were spreading “fake news” when they said he called the CEO of Apple “Tim Apple.”Trump told the donors that he actually said “Tim Cook Apple” really fast, and the “Cook” part of the sentence was soft. But all you heard from the “fake news,” he said, was “Tim Apple.”‘

The Apple CEO has taken the incident in stride, and changed his Twitter name to Tim Apple, replacing his last name with the Apple symbol.