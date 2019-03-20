Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / Daily Resist / Trump Explodes at Kellyanne Spouse George Conway in Bonkers Tweet: ‘Stone Cold LOSER & Husband from Hell’

Trump Explodes at Kellyanne Spouse George Conway in Bonkers Tweet: ‘Stone Cold LOSER & Husband from Hell’

by Leave a Comment

Donald Trump elevated the fame of one of his most frequent and incisive critics — Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway — days after Conway suggested Trump has a mental disorder.

Tweeted Trump: “George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

Conway responded:

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, the Washington Post published a letter written by Trump to Conway in 2006 praising his legal skills.