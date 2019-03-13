Trump: How Do You Impeach a President with ‘Most Successful Two Years in History …. WE Are Number One – President!’

Donald Trump fired off an insane tweetstorm on Wednesday morning, starting by thanking Nancy Pelosi for saying he’s “not worth” impeaching.

Tweeted Trump: ‘I greatly appreciate Nancy Pelosi’s statement against impeachment, but everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong, the Economy and Unemployment are the best ever, Military and Vets are great – and many other successes! How do you impeach……..a man who is considered by many to be the President with the most successful first two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for “high crimes and misdemeanors”?

Trump then went on to refer to himself as “we”, declaring himself “number one.”

Tweeted Trump: ‘“Jay Leno points out that comedy (on the very boring late night shows) is totally one-sided. It’s tough when there’s only one topic.” @foxandfriends Actually, the one-sided hatred on these shows is incredible and for me, unwatchable. But remember, WE are number one – President!’

Then, after shouting out two all caps tweets about America, Trump declared that he was unhappy that executions in California were being halted.

