Mike Pompeo: It’s Possible Trump Was Sent by God to Save the Jewish People from Iran — WATCH

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in Jerusalem that “it’s possible” Donald Trump was sent by God to save the Jewish people from Iran.

Asked CBN’s Jerusalem bureau chief Chris Mitchell: “Could it be that President Trump right now has been sort of raised for such a time as this, just like Queen Esther, to help save the Jewish people from the Iranian menace?”

Replied Pompeo: “As a Christian I certainly believe that’s possible. It was remarkable. So we were down in the tunnels where we could see 3,000 years ago, and 2,000 years ago — if I have the history just right — to see the remarkable history of the faith in this place and the work that our administration’s done to make sure that this democracy in the Middle East, that this Jewish state remains. … I am confident that the Lord is at work here.”