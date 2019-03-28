Trump Calls on FBI and DOJ to Review Jussie Smollett Case Amid Manic Tweetstorm

Donald Trump called on the FBI and Department of Justice to review the Jussie Smollett case after all felony charges against the Empire actor were dropped this week. The demand came amid a manic Thursday morning tweetstorm.

Tweeted Trump: “FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”

Smollett has been a frequent and vocal Trump critic.

Trump also once again attacked the “fake news media.” – “The Fake News Media is going Crazy! They are suffering a major “breakdown,” have ZERO credibility or respect, & must be thinking about going legit. I have learned to live with Fake News, which has never been more corrupt than it is right now. Someday, I will tell you the secret!”

He attacked Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, threatening to close the southern border of the U.S. – “Mexico is doing NOTHING to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our Country. They are all talk and no action. Likewise, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have taken our money for years, and do Nothing. The Dems don’t care, such BAD laws. May close the Southern Border!”

He called on Democratic congressman and frequent Trump critic Adam Schiff to resign: “Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress!”

