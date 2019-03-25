Trump to Seek Revenge on Media and Former Officials Who Accused Him of Collusion: REPORT

After falsely declaring himself “completely exonerated” by the Mueller Report, which nobody has seen aside from his appointee Attorney General William Barr, Trump plans to come for members of the media and former officials who have criticized him.

Pres. Trump declined to offer reporters’ questions upon his return to the White House from Florida on Sunday night, but he did offer one brief comment: “I just want to tell you that America is the greatest place on Earth.” https://t.co/QxRFm43Wsf pic.twitter.com/2bH8ev6qdd — ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2019

The Washington Post reports: “Within an hour of learning the findings, Trump called for an investigation of his critics and cast himself as a victim. Aides say Trump plans to highlight the cost of the probe and call for organizations to fire members of the media and former government officials who he believes made false accusations about him, while aggressively mocking his critics and one of his favored enemies, the news media.”