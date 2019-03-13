Tucker Carlson Explodes at Media Matters for Exposing His Misogyny, Racism, and Homophobia: WATCH

Tucker Carlson blasted Media Matters on his show Tuesday night after the watchdog organization exposed his past misogynistic, racist, homophobic, and child rape-defending remarks in a set of videos.

Some advertisers have begun bowing out.

Carlson called the organization “a George Soros-funded lobbying organization whose sole mission is to punish critics of the Democratic Party” and said the FBI should investigate.

Ranted Carlson: “This is what an authoritarian society looks like. It’s a place where the group in charge will tolerate no criticism at all. That’s what we’re becoming. It was only a matter of time before they came for Fox News. Of the top dozen news networks in the United States, only Fox has an alternative view. The other channels speak with one voice. They are united on every issue every time. They are in almost perfect sync with the priorities of the Democratic Party. Fox News stands apart. The opinion shows on this channel have another perspective. You might consider that valuable diversity, something different in a sea of sameness. We’re grateful that Fox supports that. The left does not support that. They would like Fox News shut down tomorrow. The other news channels agree with that. They would like it, too, they’re trying to do it now.”