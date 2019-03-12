Tucker Carlson Digs In Against Liberal ‘Mob’ as More Homophobic, Racist, Misogynistic, Child Rape-Defending Remarks Surface: WATCH

Media Matters has released new audio of FOX News host Tucker Carlson using homophobic slurs in a conversation with a Jack radio host.

Says Carlson to the show’s host, Bubba: “Well I like you too, and I mean that. You always say ‘I mean that in a non-f*g way,’ but I actually mean it in a completely f*ggot way.”

Carlson was already under fire for separate comments made in an interview with the same radio host in which he called Alexis Stewart “cunty” and Ariana Huffington a “pig.” He also called Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, “the biggest white whores in America,” and defended statutory rape.

Said Carlson: “I’m not defending underage marriage. At all. I just don’t think it is the same thing exactly as pulling a child from a bus stop and sexually assaulting a child. The rapist made a life long commitment to take care of the let’s be honest about.”

The Daily Beast also unearthed more recent remarks made to Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

Said Carlson in the clip: “I’m for treating women differently from the way we treat men. I’m not for playing along at all. [Statutory rape committed by women is] not even in the same universe, actually. There are lots of things you have to play along with in life, and I understand society demands compromises. But there is a limit beyond which I can’t pretend anymore. And calling—in this case, it was a 17-year-old kid—a ‘rape victim’ because a teacher, who wasn’t even that old, or married, was kind enough to initiate him into the ways of adulthood. I’m not just going to sit there.”

Carlson also made disgusting racist remarks about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and the 2008 presidential election.

Companies have begun announcing they will no longer advertise on Carlson’s show.

GREAT NEWS! The following companies announced that they will no longer advertise on Tucker Carlson's show due to public outrage over his history of misogynistic remarks:@Outback@CapitalOne @AstraZenecaUS



If you also want @Ford to #BoycottTuckerCarlson, you know what to do! — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 11, 2019

Carlson claimed his words were “naughty” on Twitter.

Carlson defended himself in the opening monologue of his show on Monday night, saying his words were “in jest” and attacking “the mob” for exposing him.

Said Carlson: “One of the only places left in the United States where independent thoughts are allowed is right here, the opinion hours on this network, just a few hours in a sea of television programming. It’s not much, relatively speaking. For the left, it’s unacceptable. They demand total conformity. Since the day we went on the air, they’ve been working hard to kill this show.”

Added Carlson: “We’ve always apologized when we’re wrong and will continue to do that…but we will never bow to the mob, ever, no matter what.”

Stephen Colbert lambasted Carlson in his show on Monday night, saying, “Naughty? Tucker, when you defend child brides, you don’t go on the naughty list. You go on that list where you have to go door to door and tell everyone you just moved into their neighborhood.”