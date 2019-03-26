Wasabi, Reese Witherspoon, Beth Ditto, Obamacare, Adam Schiff, Conor McGregor, Ab Etching, Mark Consuelos: HOT LINKS

MUELLER REPORT. Could be “weeks” before the Mueller Report is released, and then only after redactions made by the White House!

Graham says Barr told him it would likely take “weeks not months” to get a version of the Mueller report viewable by the public. Said they will pass through the WH to see if they want to make redactions under executive privilege. — Kate Irby (@kateirby) March 26, 2019

JUDGE JEANINE. Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson’s defamation lawsuit against the “caustic” FOX News host is dismissed: “Pirro’s lack of temperament, and caustic commentary is what she is known, celebrated and frequently criticized for.”

OBAMACARE. Trump DOJ moves to strike it down.

COSMETIC SURGERY NEWS OF THE DAY. Pauly D got his abs etched.

REUNIONS. Beth Ditto’s band Gossip is heading out on a reunion tour.

LOCAL NEWS. Google to fund new local media sites: “Google is launching the Local Experiments Project, an effort to fund dozens of new local news websites around the country and eventually around the world. The tech giant says it will have no editorial control over the sites, which will be built by partners it selects with local news expertise.”

LOS ANGELES. Second man found dead in Ed Buck’s apartment died of accidental meth overdose. ‘The Jan. 7 death of Timothy Dean, 55, was ruled accidental, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.’

ADAM SCHIFF. Russian collusion evidence is in plain sight.

Asked Schiff tonight if he would drop his probe after Mueller didn't find a Trump-Russia conspiracy, and he said: "Our investigation has always focused on counterintelligence issues, that is, is the president or anyone around him compromised in some way. That work has to go on." pic.twitter.com/JIEKIgveX3 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 26, 2019

ANDREW SULLIVAN. Conservative pundit jeered at Hollywood panel: ‘Moments later, the author and New York magazine columnist doubled down on his idea, saying: “Don’t tell them everything is good. That you deserve it and that you are all basically slaveholders under their skin blah, blah, blah, which is what Hollywood is saying to them every second of the day.” Those comments, which were met with audible gasps, set the stage for an immensely tense 20-minute panel which ended in Sullivan being shouted at by an audience member, prompting the moderator to step in and end the panel.



SLOW THEIR ROLL. Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee says there are lots of other things to focus on.

"I think everyone needs to kind of slow their roll on this whole thing," says @KatieHill4CA, on drawing definitive conclusions from Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Hill notes that there is evidence of "direct interference by the Russians in the election." https://t.co/POpaORwIDr pic.twitter.com/8yOj34YWRe — New Day (@NewDay) March 25, 2019

NEW MEXICO. Transgender and gay migrants held at immigration facility subjected to “rampant sexual harassment, discrimination and abuse.”‘In the letter to immigration authorities and the warden of Otero County Processing Center in Chaparral, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and other groups said that some migrants were placed in solitary confinement — or threatened with solitary — after complaining about conditions. Others who complained were allegedly reassigned to barracks with heterosexual men as a form of retaliation, according to the letter.’

OKAY. Conor McGregor abruptly retires from MMA fighting.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

BUT THEN. McGregor being investigated for sexual assault: “Conor McGregor, the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s biggest star and one of the world’s highest-paid athletes, is under investigation in Ireland after a woman accused him of sexual assault in December, according to four people familiar with the investigation.”

RIVERDALE B-T-S. Mark Consuelos shows off his abs for KJ Apa.

BATMAN AND SUPERMAN. Zack Snyder would like everyone to just be down with the fact that these superheroes have killed people.

IMPERSONATION OF THE DAY. Reese Witherspoon does Gayle King.

STRAP-ONS. 6 men reveal why they love getting pegged during sex.

LIES OF THE DAY. Wasabi.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Paco Alvarez.