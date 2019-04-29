Adam Rippon on the ‘Scary’ Need for the Equality Act: WATCH

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon appears in a new video for the Human Rights Campaign pushing for passage of the Equality Act.

Says Rippon in the clip: “I live in Los Angeles, California now, but if I packed up my clothes and threw them in my car and drove all the way back to Scranton, Pennsylvania, I would travel through so many states and every state I would travel to, my rights and my protections would change, and that’s scary. When I think about the other LGBTQ+ people that live in those states, if there’s a fear that you can be discriminated against, and that it’s okay, that must be a big thing to live with every single day. It’s important we don’t forget them.”

Adds Rippon: “The message that this legislation really sends to young LGBTQ+ people is that your identity should never be something that you feel is gonna hold you back.”