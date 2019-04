Bon Appetit‘s test kitchen videos are a pleasant distraction from the drone of the 24/7 news cycle. In their latest, Andy Baraghani shows us how to cook chicken and tomato stew, and shares a bit about the proper stances to take in front of the stove. He also reveals that he’s good at juggling something other than lemons (8:00).

Share this one with someone good with a dutch oven. Enjoy, and bon appetit!