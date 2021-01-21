One Million Moms Calls for Boycott of Cadbury Creme Eggs Over ‘Disgusting’ Ad Featuring Gay Couple

Predictably, the American Family Association’s shrieking harpie group One Million Moms has discovered the recent Cadbury Creme Egg commercial featuring a real-life gay couple sharing one of its gooey treats.

Wrote the group: “If you look forward to having your annual Cadbury Creme Egg each Easter season, you might not like how the company celebrates the risen Savior. adbury just released a commercial that has resulted in a backlash of comments from Christians and non-Christians alike. Everything from ‘disgusting’ and ‘very disappointing’ to ‘yech’ and ‘gross.’ Todd Starnes best describes the ad this way: ‘It’s like Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’ scene where the two dogs share spaghetti. Except, it’s two grown men spinning around in a circle and sharing a creme-filled chocolate egg in a sexualized way.’ If U.S. sales are strong, Cadbury just might bring this ad to American televisions for your children to see. Taking a stand now will send a strong signal that their eggs are cracked up.”