Anna Faris joins Jonathan Van Ness for this week’s “Gay of Thrones” recap and compares Allison Janney to Sansa Stark: “Like one day she’s bringing me coffee and the next day she’s threatening me with her dragons.”

Find out what Jonathan thinks about the Ghost of Galapagos Past, the moment no one saw coming when Baby Kill Bill went from Jessie Spano to Nomi Malone in the blink of an eye, the cisgender heterosexual nerve of Jon Snow, and F**k Watch 2019.