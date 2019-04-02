Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Security Clearance Sham at White House: ‘What’s Next? Nuclear Codes in Instagram DMs?’ — WATCH

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday blasted Jared Kushner’s use of WhatsApp to communicate with Saudi officials and lax security at the White House during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

Said AOC: “Reports are suggesting that we are conducting foreign relations by people with security clearances via WhatsApp! Every day that we go on without getting to the bottom of this matter is a day that we are putting hundreds if not potentially thousands of Americans at risk. I mean, really, what is next, putting nuclear codes in Instagram DMs? This is ridiculous.”

.@RepAOC @AOC: "Every day that we go on without getting to the bottom of this matter is a day that we are putting hundreds if not potentially thousands of Americans at risk. I mean, really, what is next, putting nuclear codes in Instagram DMs?!? This is ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/EkTPWbwIn4 April 2, 2019

Yesterday it was reported that Donald Trump overruled security clearance denials by career employees for 25 individuals in his administration, according to a whistleblower who testified to the House Oversight and Reform Committee.