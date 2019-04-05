Attorney General William Barr Orders Probe into Allegations of Discrimination Against LGBTQ Justice Department Staff

Attorney General William Barr on Friday ordered an investigation into allegations of discrimination against LGBTQ staffers at the Justice Department following a March 27 open letter alleging the DOJ is “no longer the welcoming, inclusive environment for LGBTQ employees that

it once was.”

DOJ Pride Letter to AG Barr About Discrimination by towleroad on Scribd

NBC News reports: ‘In an April 4 letter to DOJ Pride released Friday, Barr said he was “troubled” by the group’s concerns, which were raised in a March 27 open letter. He said he directed the FBI and the Bureau of Prisons to “investigate and address allegations of discrimination.” … Along with his letter, Barr also released an overdue Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) statement declaring that no department employee or applicant should face discrimination over race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability (physical or mental), gender identity, protected genetic information, pregnancy, status as a parent, marital status, political affiliation, or any other nonmerit-based factor.’