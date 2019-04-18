AG William Barr Holds Press Conference to Manipulate Perceptions of Mueller Report Before Public Sees It: LIVE VIDEO

Attorney General William Barr is set to hold a press conference at 9:30 am on Thursday regarding the Mueller Report, which is set to be released later Thursday morning. The press conference is being widely seen as an attempt to manipulate the public’s perception of the report before anyone has seen it.

Open this post in a new tab by clicking HERE.

Democratic House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and four other committee chairscalled on Barr to cancel the press conference: “This press conference, which apparently will not include special counsel Mueller, is unnecessary and inappropriate, and appears designed to shape public perceptions of the report before anyone can read it.”