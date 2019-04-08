Beto O’Rourke Slams ‘Racist’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: WATCH

Beto O’Rourke in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a racist and said he didn’t stand for the will of the Israeli people.

Said O’Rourke: “The US-Israel relationship is one of the most important relationships that we have on the planet. And that relationship, if it is successful, must transcend partisanship in the United States, and it must be able to transcend a prime minister who is racist, as he warns about Arabs coming to the polls, who wants to defy any prospect for peace as he threatens to annex the West Bank, and who has sided with a far-right racist party in order to maintain his hold on power. I don’t think that Benjamin Netanyahu represents the true will of the Israeli people or the best interests of the US-Israel relationship or any path to peace for the people of the Palestinian Authority, the Gaza strip, and the state of Israel.”