Protesters Hijacked Chick-fil-A’s Zamboni at Cincinnati’s Hockey Game to Stage a Brilliant Sneak Attack on Homophobia

A group of protesters infiltrated Chick-fil-A’s branded “Fan Zam” and rode around the ice carrying “Chick-fil-A is anti-gay” signs. The protest took place during a game between the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night.

WLWT reports: “The fans rode on what’s known as the Chick-fil-A Fan Zam, a customized Zamboni that takes fans for a spin around the ice for a $10 fee. Officials with the Cincinnati Cyclones said the group concealed the message on a birthday sign and unfolded their actual message once they got on the ice.”

The Cyclones released a statement: “During the first intermission a group of protestors riding the Chick-fil-A Fan Zam displayed unacceptable messaging that was hidden inside of a birthday sign. The Cincinnati Cyclones & U.S. Bank Arena do not condone this type of behavior or the messaging expressed. These actions do not align with the family friendly atmosphere that we aim to provide. Chick-fil-A has been a wonderful partner and we are thankful for their on-going support. The offending parties have been removed from the game and we apologize to anyone that may have been offended by these actions.”

Cincinnati.com adds: ‘The hockey team, in the midst of a playoff series, has threatened seven people with criminal trespassing if they ever return, spokesman Everett Fitzhugh said Sunday. Signs will be banned on the “Fan Zam” Zamboni from now on, too, Fitzhugh said. “Moving forward, we have adopted a ‘no signage’ policy on the Fan Zam, and we will be monitoring all riders to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again,” he said.’