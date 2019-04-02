Chick-Fil-A Banned from Second Major Airport in 2 Weeks Over Anti-LGBTQ Stance

Chick-fil-A has been banned from a second airport in less than two weeks over its anti-LGBTQ values and donations.

HuffPost reports: “State Assemblyman Sean Ryan, a Democrat, announced Friday that plans to include the eatery at Buffalo Niagara International Airport were scrapped. In a statement, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said it would contact the lawmaker to ‘discuss his concerns.’ However, Ryan dismissed the offer on Twitter, claiming he had nothing to discuss with the organization.”

I just received a statement from @NFTAMetro on the potential Chick-fil-A location at the @BUFAirport.

I don't believe there is anything to discuss with the NFTA on the issue. We can't allow companies who support anti-LGBTQ groups to do business at state owned facilities. pic.twitter.com/1FYhXCswj3 March 29, 2019

Ryan later confirmed the removal.

Update: I applaud the decision that has been made to remove Chick-fil-A from plans for the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Thank you to everyone who reached out to share their opinion. pic.twitter.com/HA5t1CjwkV March 29, 2019

The San Antonio City Council in late March voted to ban Chick-fil-A from the San Antonio International Airport.

The ban prompted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate the city for potential First Amendment violations: “The Constitution’s protection of religious liberty is somehow even better than Chick-fil-A’s chicken,” Paxton, a Republican, wrote in a Thursday letter to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the rest of the council. “Unfortunately, I have serious concerns that both are under assault at the San Antonio airport.”

Despite a pledge to change a few years back due to nationwide bad publicity, the restaurant chain has not stopped its giving to anti-LGBTQ and a new report shows it has actually increased. In 2017 it gave $1.8 million to three groups that actively work against LGBTQ people.

