Pastor Charged After Incapacitating Two Men with Meth and GHB and Raping Them

Christopher Cox / Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office

A Michigan pastor has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of possession with intent to deliver meth after he allegedly lured two men to his home and office then drugged and raped them.

One 19-year-old homeless man says Pastor Christopher Cox of Long Lake Church in Traverse City contacted him on Facebook and lured him to his office where he was given meth and GHB, Click on Detroit reports: “The 19-year-old told police he was incapacitated by the drugs and that Cox sexually assaulted him in the office. He was taken to Munson Medical Center, where evidence supported his claims that he was sexually assaulted, officials said.”

The Traverse City Record-Eagle adds: “A second man told troopers that Cox gave him meth sometime in October 2018 at Cox’s office in Traverse City — Moeggenberg did not immediately know the location. Like the account given by the other man, Cox gave the man meth and waited until he was high, drunk and incapacitated before assaulting him, despite the man’s efforts to fight him off, records show. The man told Michigan State Police troopers that Cox stopped several hours later, claiming he had to get back to his wife and child.”