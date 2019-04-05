‘Diamond and Silk’ Call AOC ‘Clueless and Vacuous’ Before Claiming Climate Change is Caused by Earth Constantly Rotating, on ‘FOX & Friends’ — WATCH

“Social media stars and Trump supporters” ‘Diamond’ and ‘Silk’ appeared on FOX & Friends Friday morning to fill the show’s trough with the slop it hungers for.

The duo was asked to comment on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.

Fox Nation's Diamond & Silk respond to @AOC: "With the Earth rotating at 1,000 miles per hour, OK, 365 days of the year, we subject to feel climate changing a little bit." pic.twitter.com/sWP1jF2LFn April 5, 2019

Said Lynnete “Diamond” Hardaway: “You have to realize, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she’s reckless, she’s clueless and she has a vacuous mindset. First of all, civil rights have nothing to do with climate change, first of all. Second of all, her Green New Deal is a green new scam that we must stay away from. Now, I know that she is worried about climate change but she needs to talk to Mother Nature. Because with the earth rotating at 1,000 miles per hour, okay, 365 days of the year, we’re subject to feel climate changing a little bit, but not to the tune where we have to dismantle everything and start the Earth back over again. It’s an an absolutely ‘no’ for us.”