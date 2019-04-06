Don Lemon is Engaged to Partner Tim Malone: ‘How Could I Say No?’

CNN newsman Don Lemon is engaged to his partner, real estate agent Tim Malone. Lemon shared an Instagram post which showed the couple’s dogs Boomer and Barkley (seen below in an earlier post) wearing tags that read “Daddy Will You Marry Papa?”

Said Lemon in the caption: “He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?” Malone posted the photo in his Instagram story and said, “He said YES!”

The couple has been dating since 2016.

Lemon talked to Metrosource magazine last year about how the couple met, at a restaurant in the Hamptons: “He was seeing someone, and I was playing the field. They broke up, and we got together, but we knew each other as friends for a year and a half.”

He added: “I’m never sure why people are interested in me. Is it because of me? Is it because of what I do? Is it because they think they’re gonna get some sort of fame, or… I have no idea. So in that sense, dating was a bit difficult. And it’s probably why I was single for so long, ‘cause I was just so focused on my career and probably not so trusting of people wanting to get into a relationship with me.”

Congrats to the couple.