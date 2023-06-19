Don Lemon declares he‘s ‘still a journalist’ after CNN ousting

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Don Lemon has declared he is “still a journalist”. The ousted CNN host, 57, who was fired from the network in April following a 17-year stint at the network as part of an apparent shake-up of its image as a liberal station, made the statement as he presented the 7th annual Native Son Awards at the IAC building in New York. Don, who came out as gay in his 2011 memoir ‘Transparent', told the crowd of black gay and queer men on Friday (16.06.23): “I may not be on CNN, but I'm still a journalist.” He then addressed legislative bills targeting the LGBTQ community, hitting out: “In 2023, there have …

Read More