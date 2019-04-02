House Judiciary Committee Holds First-Ever Hearing on LGBTQ ‘Equality Act’ – LIVE VIDEO

The House Judiciary Committee is holding the first-ever hearing on the Equality Act. The legislation would guarantee explicit protections for LGBT people under existing civil rights laws. 180 businesses have joined the Human Rights Campaign’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act. It’s backed by more than 330 statewide and national organizations adn has the support of 70 percent of Americans.

Said Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin: “No one should live in fear of discrimination or harassment because of who they are or whom they love. LGBTQ Americans still face real and persistent discrimination in their everyday lives, and their rights should not be determined by what side of a city or state line they live on. It’s crucial that Congress advance the bipartisan Equality Act, and today’s historic hearing by the House Judiciary Committee is an important first step toward ensuring LGBTQ people are protected from discrimination across this country.”

