Eric Swalwell Tells Colbert He’s Running for President: ‘I See a Country in Quicksand’ — WATCH

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) announced he is running for president in an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: “I’m running for president of the United States. It’s official. Boy, did it feel good to say that.”

Swalwell, a vocal and frequent Trump critic, didn’t hold back, speaking about the departure of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen: “Donald Trump is malicious, but he’s incompetent. The only way he becomes effective is if people are willing to carry out his orders.”

“I see a country in quicksand,” said Swalwell, “unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people. None of that is going to change until we get a leader who is willing to go big on the issues we take on, be bold on the solutions we offer, and do good in the way we govern. I’m ready to solve these problems, I’m running for president of the United States.”

Swalwell and Colbert then called the congressman’s mother, a devout Republican and Trump supporter, to see if she would vote for him. Her answer: as long as none of his other brothers are running against him.