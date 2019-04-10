Gay Tennessee Couple with 9 Adopted Kids Speaks Out About Bill That Would Prohibit Them from Adopting: WATCH

A gay Tennessee couple with nine adopted kids is speaking out against a bill being considered in the legislature that would allow adoption agencies to deny same-sex couples based on religious beliefs.

The bill passed the House last week and is currently up for consideration in the Senate.

Said Robert Rutledge Williams of his large family: “The person that is choosing to write this bill, let it go on, please contact me and feel free to babysit any day of the week, because I don’t know exactly how many children they have, but I’m sure their numbers aren’t up to nine, and if they can do this any better than I can, go for it.”