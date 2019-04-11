Here’s How San Jose City Council Plans to Make Its Airport Chick-fil-A the ‘Gayest in the Country’

The San jose City Council has pledged to make the new Chick-fil-A at Mineta San Jose International Airport the “gayest Chick-fil-A in the country” by surrounding it with LGBTQ Pride flags and Transgender Pride flags.

The City Council made the vow after admitting it had overlooked Chick-fil-A’s anti-LGBTQ past when it approved the chain’s application to open at the airport. Santa Clara County supervisor Ken Yeager made the recommendation to surround it with rainbows, and the City Council has said it will advise the chain to hire LGBTQ employees.

According to SFist: “The council further voted not to renew the contract for Host unless Chick-fil-A agrees to be open seven days a week like every other restaurant — the Christian-owned chain notoriously stays closed on Sundays.”

Chick-fil-A has been banned from Buffalo Niagara International Airport and the San Antonio International Airport over its anti-LGBTQ values and donations.