Mom Outraged After Children’s Book About Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag Was Read to Her 7-Year-Old at School: WATCH

A mother in Virginia is speaking out after her 7-year-old daughter was read a book in school, Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and The Rainbow Flag, that Amazon calls “the best children’s book of the year.”

Culley Burleson told WRIC that the book about the civil rights icon made her daughter ask questions: “It caused her to question her faith. It caused her to know what homosexuality is.”

Burleson said she doesn’t have a problem with the book itself, but the illustrations, particularly one in which Milk holds a bull horn in front of protesters who are holding signs that say “God Says No” and “Gays Must Go”

“That image was enough for my daughter to come home and question why God would hate anyone he created,” said Burleson. “She has been told her entire life God doesn’t hate anyone, love everyone if you don’t understand something about someone pray for them, ask questions.” So rather than explain to her daughter that God doesn’t hate anyone and those were just evil religious bigots holding the signs, Burleson wants school policy changed.

In this video below, author Rob Sanders, talks about the book.