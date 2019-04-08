CNN Analyst and Former FBI Agent Thinks Ousted DHS Security Kirstjen Nielsen Was Behind the Anonymous NYT Op-Ed Attacking Trump

CNN Analyst and former FBI agent Josh Campbell believes that ousted Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was behind the September 2018 anonymous op-ed by a senior Trump administration official who said that “many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

Tweeted Campbell: “As a trained investigator, I’m just going to go on record now saying that anonymous NYT op-ed was LOADED with commas and em dashes. And so is this resignation letter.”

As a trained investigator, I’m just going to go on record now saying that anonymous NYT op-ed was LOADED with commas and em dashes.



And so is this resignation letter. https://t.co/6KM1huiO0i https://t.co/GTdYRzumSd April 7, 2019

Campbell added: ‘I might be wrong, but the style and cadence… Nielsen: “And we have ramped up security measures…” Anonymous NYT op-ed writer: “And we are trying to do what’s right…” And don’t even get me started on the use of “historic,” “thwart,” “discourse,” and “safer”… ‘

Nielsen, who oversaw the administration’s family separation policy which has placed children in cages, was sacked via tweet, Axios reported: ‘Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen brought her resignation letter with her when she met President Trump in the White House residence yesterday afternoon, top sources tell Axios. he wasn’t intenton quitting but was prepared to, sources tell us. The meeting went poorly, and Trump didn’t even let her announce her “resignation.” While she was racing to put out the letter (not that different from one she wrote after midterms), Trump tweeted that she “will be leaving her position.”‘

….I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary for @DHSgov. I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019

Trump was reportedly furious that Nielsen resisted pressure to reinstate the family separation policy, NBC News’ Geoff Bennett and Julia Ainsley reported.

EXCLUSIVE from @JuliaEAinsley and me: President Trump has for months now urged his administration to reinstate large-scale separation of migrant families crossing the border, according to three U.S. officials with knowledge of meetings at the White House. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 8, 2019