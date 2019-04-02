Lori Lightfoot Makes History as Chicago’s First Black Female and Openly Gay Mayor

Chicago has elected Lori Lightfoot as its next mayor, defeating Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in an historic race. Lightfoot is Chicago’s first black female mayor, and its first openly gay mayor. Chicago is now the largest city to have elected an openly gay mayor.

The Chicago Tribune reports: “Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor making her first run for elected office, had 74 percent to Preckwinkle’s 25 percent, with 1,464 of 2,069 precincts reporting, according to unofficial vote totals. The two candidates emerged from a record field of 14 candidates in the Feb. 26 first-round election for the chance to become Chicago’s 56th mayor.”